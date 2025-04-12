Tinubu Lauds APC Spokesman, Morka At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has joined a host of other political leaders and eminent Nigerians to congratulate the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, as he turned 60.

Tinubu’s congratulatory message is contained in a press statement issued on Saturday, April 12, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Celebrating Morka’s milestone, President Tinubu described him as a dedicated party man, human rights lawyer, and expert in urban development.

The President celebrated Morka’s commitment to the APC, describing him as a committed party stalwart and strategic thinker, stressing that he played a key role in shaping and spreading the party’s message.

Tinubu also noted Morka’s role as the founder of the Social and Economic Rights Action Centre, former legal director at the Civil Liberties Organisation and Chairman-designate of the Board of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Tinubu also offered his prayers for Morka’s continued good health, wisdom, and service to the country.

“President Tinubu acknowledges Mr. Morka’s crucial contribution to advancing the APC’s communication and publicity efforts and profoundly values his unwavering dedication.

“He commends Mr. Morka for articulating and effectively communicating the party’s vision, policies, and achievements. He notes that his intellectual acumen and steadfast commitment have significantly bolstered the APC’s public engagement.

“President Tinubu expresses confidence in his ability to provide the leadership necessary to transform the national broadcaster and usher in a new era of high-quality content across all its channels.“ the statement added

