November 15, 2025
Tinubu Lauds Al-Makura For Public-Spirited Ventures At 73

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his political ally and friend, Alhaji Tanko Umaru Al-Makura, on his 73rd birthday on Saturday, November 15.

Al-Makura, a two-term governor of Nasarawa State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

He also represented Nasarawa South senatorial district from 2019 to 2023.

Congratulating the elder statesman, Tinubu lauded Al-Makura for his public-spirited ventures as a politician and, much earlier, as a businessman and philanthropist.

The President recalled Al-Makura’s sweeping victory as an opposition candidate for the Nasarawa governorship in 2011 and his leading role in the events that led to the merger that gave birth to the APC in 2013.

The President thanked the former governor for his services to the country, his statesmanship and dependability as a politician.

