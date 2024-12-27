New Telegraph

Tinubu Lauds Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at At Islamic Conference

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the contributions of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for establishing schools, hospitals, mosques and mission centres which has contributed immensely to social economic development of Nigeria.

The President stated this at the jubilee Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at 70th Jalsa Salana (Islamic Conference), 2024, held in Ilaro, Ogun State.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistance to President on Livestock development, Alhaji Idris Ajimobi, the President appreciated the Ahmadiyya Muslim community for pioneering the establishment of the first Muslim primary school, in Nigeria, Taleemul Islam primary school ,elegbata , Lagos Island in 1922.

The school was inaugurated by Mr Herry Carr along with Islamic leaders.

