Tinubu Lauds Adenuga’s Vision, Resilience On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Mike Adeniyi Adenuga Jr., Chairman of Globacom and Conoil, on the occasion of his birthday, describing his journey from humble beginnings as a testament to the power of vision, resilience, and humility.

In a personally penned tribute, President Tinubu praised Adenuga’s remarkable achievements across multiple sectors, including banking, telecommunications, oil, and gas.

Adenuga’s humility and diligence have enabled him to succeed in all his endeavours,” the President wrote, noting that his businesses have created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

The President highlighted Globacom’s transformative impact on Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, particularly its pioneering introduction of per-second billing, which democratized access to telephony and digital services for millions.

He also commended Conoil’s role in bolstering Nigeria’s energy independence by competing effectively with international oil companies.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Tinubu celebrated Adenuga’s philanthropy through the Mike Adenuga Foundation, which has significantly supported tertiary education, healthcare, and cultural advancement across Nigeria.

“Dr. Adenuga’s philanthropy has touched many lives,” the President stated.

Tinubu further acknowledged Adenuga’s global influence, citing his investments in other African countries and Europe, which earned him prestigious honors, including France’s Commander of the Legion of Honour and Ghana’s Companion of the Star of Ghana.

“On behalf of the people of Nigeria, I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom, and renewed vision as you inspire others in service to our nation,” Tinubu concluded, expressing gratitude for Adenuga’s immense contributions to Nigeria’s progress and prosperity.

