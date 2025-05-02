Tinubu Lacks Zeal To Fix Nigeria —Baba-Ahmed

Share

On Thursday, former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said he does not regret working with the President but would not accept the opportunity to return if offered again.

New Telegraph recalls that Baba-Ahmed, appointed in 2023 to serve under the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima as a Special Adviser on political matters, resigned in April.

However, speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Baba-Ahmed said he stepped down because the Tinubu administration lacked the zeal to fix Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed said he has no regrets about working with Tinubu. However, when asked if he would take the opportunity again, he replied, “The way the Tinubu government is going—no.”

The former presidential adviser said he could not continue working with a government that, in his view, no longer holds the mandate of the people to bring about change—particularly in addressing poverty and insecurity in the North, which he claimed had worsened under Tinubu.

According to him, the President requested a personal meeting, but he declined because he would have told him things he might not want to hear, including advising him not to run for a second term in 2027.

He said Tinubu should consider supporting a younger, more energetic candidate from within his party to run for the presidency in 2027, rather than seeking re-election himself.

“Regretting going in, I don’t, I got out because there was no space, I didn’t see that fire, that commitment, zeal to fix the country that has been wrecked. I saw instead a country that is just getting worse.” He added

