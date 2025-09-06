Tinubu Lacks Knowledge Of Nigeria, Says Tambuwal

A former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lacks the knowledge of Nigeria, while noting that the president has strayed from what he used to know him for.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives, however, said that he is Not Disappointed in the Tinubu-led administration, as he said that was why he campaigned against him in 2022/2023 and worked for former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Speaking last night, as a guest on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, Tambuwal said that the current federal government has failed to address the core issues affecting the masses, saying that was his reason for joining forces with the coalition to campaign under the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in a bid to send the All Progressives Congress out of power in 2027.

Tambuwal, who is representing Sokoto South in the Senate, also stated that his support for Atiku Abubakar against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022 was not a form of betrayal.

He said that he would choose Wike as a friend, but that Atiku is a more pragmatic leader, revealing that he had been in the race for the Presidency since 2012/2013, unlike Wike, who he said joined the race for the presidency of the country in 2022.

“The government of President Bola Tinubu should do more on the economy and security. The President has changed from the person I used to know when I was in the APC before I left the party in 2018. He lacks the knowledge of Nigeria, and he doesn’t have the capacity to make the country better.

“I am shocked by what Tinubu is doing as President. But I would not say I am disappointed in him because I campaigned against him in 2022. I left the APC in 2018 because I saw what was happening then, I told the people that I did not believe that anything would change if former president Muhammadu Buhari won the 2019 presidential election,” he said.

When asked if he was still interested in running for the Presidency, Tambuwal said that everything is in the hands of God, but that he believes in the candidature of Atiku Abubakar.

On insecurity, he said that the government needs to do more, saying that banditry is getting worse in the Northern part of the country.

“The youth leader of the PDP in my local government was kidnapped recently. The number one priority of any government is to secure lives and properties, not foreign reserves. Security is worse now; it has never been like this before. They maim people; kill them daily in the North. We have been telling the security forces to cordon off those areas and arrest these people.

“I supported state police as governor. If you post someone from Sokoto to Enugu State as a police officer, he does not understand the terrain or language of the people, so how would he perform? I confronted security challenges as governor, and I provided over 600 cars to the security agencies in my state.

“The government needs to recruit more personnel into the Nigerian security agencies. Banditry is a combination of foreign elements and Nigerians.

Since the problems in the Sahel, Libya, and other areas began, there has been an influx of bandits into the country. This even started in the 80s. The bandits even have a command structure, and they fight among themselves,” he said.

On his issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tambuwal said that this has to do with persecution, adding that he never owed salaries as governor and that he did his best for the people of Sokoto State in his time.

He said further that the plan to chase President Bola Tinubu out of Aso Rock in 2027 by the coalition was not a northern conspiracy, giving examples of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, and a former Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, who are in the coalition.

“I am involved in the coalition to change the government in Aso Rock on May 29, 2027. Tinubu will lose in 2027; he lost Lagos State in the 2023 Presidential Election. He can be defeated, and I am working with others to achieve that. It is not about Bola Tinubu, but about the way he is running the country.

“It is easier for the opposition to come together and defeat Tinubu. With the coalition, the dynamics will change, and there will be a lot of differences in the way people vote,” he said.