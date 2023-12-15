Tinubu: Lack of Data Impeding Govt’s Decisions in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has said that lack of data is impeding government’s ability to make informed decisions in Nigeria and the entire African continent for growth. The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the 2023 Comptroller General of Customs Conference held in Lagos on Thursday, noted data was key to the economic growth of any country.

Speaking at the event themed, “Leveraging data analytics for secure and efficient trade facilitation in customs operations, he said: “For long the absence of comprehensive data has been a technological affliction that has hindered not just Nigeria but the entire continent’s growth trajectory. “For too long, this inadequacy has impeded our ability to make informed decisions perpetuating a cycle of missed opportunities and some optimal outcomes. For long we have been hindered by these inadequacies.”

He explained that in a bid to address these challenges, the government had made strategic placement of tax- saving Nigerians in critical positions, adding that these appointments ensured not only strategic planning but also the cultivation of Nigeria as a hub of refined minds in the global knowledge economy.

The president vowed that his administration would not only commit to deploying data to make decisions within the government but also address the historical inadequacies of Nigerian policymaking, often impeded by a lack of comprehensive data. According to him, “our current governance landscape demands a transformative intervention, and the solution is what has brought us here together today.

There is no doubt that the timing of this clock of modernity is inviting us to take action, Tinubu reiterated. “The reason for this conference particularly for an organization as strategic as yours wouldn’t have come sooner because every part of the world is at the mercy of data and every day we are reminded of the expanding volume of data upon which our decisions must be rooted.

Data is a light guiding the ever evolving landscape of our modern world and we can’t function in the dark. “We can easily determine the future of our countries. We can easily determine the traffic of people and goods around a specific border, and share indisputable information with other nations with just a punch on our computers.” He said that the country was on track to create new world for people.

The president added that the administration was committed to establishing a robust public service system that upholds data integrity at its core. Also speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said that the service performed critical roles bordering on revenue collection, participation of national and international trade. He said: “Securing our national borders against the infiltration of our country with illegal or non-sum items, among others.

These roles have been performed over the years with varying levels of successes relative to the agency’s capacity and operating environment.”