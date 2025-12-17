Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has said that constant engagement between government and organised labour remains critical to Nigeria’s success in nation-building.

Uzodimma stated this after a high-level meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and labour leaders on Tuesday night at the State House, Abuja, amid concerns over a proposed nationwide protest.

According to him, the engagement between the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the leadership of Labour focused on addressing pressing concerns raised by organised labour, with a shared commitment to safeguarding national stability.

“Constant engagement between Government and Labour guarantees success in our journey of nation building, and this was the focus during our Progressive Governors’ Forum meeting with the leadership of Labour, as we ironed out pressing concerns raised,” Uzodimma said.

He noted that it was reassuring that both parties were aligned in their desire to ensure the country remains secure and that the programmes and policies of President Tinubu succeed, stressing that the administration’s initiatives are designed in the best interest of Nigerians, particularly in the area of national security.

President Tinubu, at the meeting, hosted the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero. Also present were Governor Hope Uzodimma; Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State; Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State; and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The meeting was convened as part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to engage stakeholders, de-escalate tensions and ensure constructive dialogue with labour unions over national economic and social issues.