Tinubu, Keyamo Sign BASA Agreement In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, commenced a two-day state visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil, where he signed a bilateral air service agreement with the largest South American country.

President Tinubu, who led a powerful delegation, was in the company of senior cabinet members, including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Onoh Ojukwu, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, among others.

According to a statement by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser On Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Nigerian leader was warmly received in Brasília by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two largest economies on their respective continents.

A major highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Brazil.

The agreement was signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, alongside Brazil’s Minister of Transport, Silvio Costa Filho, in the presence of both Heads of State.

Part of the statement reads: “The BASA establishes a new framework for direct air connectivity between Nigeria and Brazil, opening fresh avenues for trade, tourism, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. It is expected to foster stronger economic integration, facilitate cultural ties, and enhance diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.

“This agreement is a strategic milestone that underscores President Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s global partnerships and creating enabling environments for commerce and mobility.

“The Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in his remarks, lauded the partnership, emphasising Brazil’s readiness to deepen ties with Nigeria in multiple spheres, including aviation, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

“The ongoing state visit will also see President Tinubu meeting the President of the Brazilian Senate at the National Congress, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, and the President of the Supreme Federal Court.

“The working visit, which continues tomorrow, will also feature high-level engagements between Nigerian and Brazilian delegations across various sectors, underscoring both nations’ commitment to building a future of mutual growth and prosperity.”