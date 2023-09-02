Tinubu, Kalu, Others Extol Shettima’s Loyalty to Nigeria at 57

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Vice President, Kashim Shettima for his undying loyalty to the nation as he clocks 57 today. In a statement by his spokesman, Anjuri Ngelale, the President joined family, friends and associates of the former Executive Governor of Borno State in thanksgiving to God for the sustained grace of wisdom, character, compassion and bold leadership demonstrated by the Vice President over his years of service to Nigeria with notable distinction in both the private and public sectors.

The President extolled his deputy for his undying loyalty to the nation, and his steadfast resolve to improve society throughout an illustrious career, which included service in education as a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, prior to moving into, and rising meteorically through the banking industry, before accepting to serve Borno State as a commissioner in five different ministries.

In the same vein, the Senate Committee Chairman on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, described Shettima as a consummate politician and philanthropist of repute. He said that Nigeria’s Vice President has consistently demonstrated loyalty, dedication and commitment to the growth and progress of humanity and Nigeria in general.

“I am delighted to con- gratulate Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 57th birthday. The Vice President has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria as a governor, Senator and more as the current Vice President and in various capacities. “His contributions to nation building are worthy of commendation and emulation. He has consistently demonstrated humility, courage, selflessness and generosity in his pursuits. I urge the Vice President to sustain his good deeds in all facets of life”, he said.

On his part, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, said the Vice President, who was born in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on September 2nd, 1966, has made indelible progressive marks in both private and public spheres of the country to the admiration of all. Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said: “As a banker, he was one of the high flyers in the industry before delving into the political scene where he is contributing immensely to the entrenchment of democracy in the country.

“He raised the bar in governance during his tenure as governor of Borno State between 2011 and 2019, despite the security challenges in the state at that time. Also, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior (2019 -2023), he worked tirelessly to address the challenges facing agencies under his committee.

“I pray Allah SWT to continue to grant him sound health and wisdom in his endeavours and support for the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinu- bu, GCFR, to successfully deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda for the peace and progress of our dear country,’’ he said.