Tinubu, Kagame Discuss Africa’s Future At Private Lunch In Paris

President Bola Tinubu and Rwandan President Paul Kagame met for a private lunch yesterday in Paris, where they discussed global affairs and strategies to propel Africa’s growth in an increasingly complex world. In a post on X, President Tinubu shared that the two leaders focused on shaping Africa’s future amidst the challenges posed by a rapidly evolving global landscape.

“This afternoon, I had a private lunch with H. E. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to discuss the current state of world affairs and advancing Africa in an ever-changing global landscape,” Tinubu’s post read. The Nigerian leader departed Lagos for Europe on December 28.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, from Europe, Tinubu would continue “his end-of-year break and ahead of his official trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.”

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, which will take place in the emirate early in January.

The weeklong summit is an annual event that mobilises leaders from government, business, and society to chart the next era of sustainable development.

With the theme: ‘The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go’, ADSW will connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing how the world can move forward with confidence. The President will return to the country after the summit, according to the Presidency.