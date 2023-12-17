Tinubu, Jonathan, Lawan, Kalu Felicitate Buhari @ 81

President Bola Tinubu has described his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buharii as the finest paradigm of sacrifice, devotion, patriotism, and fidelity to the national cause as he turns 81. This is even as former president Goodluck Jonathan, ex – Senate president, Ahmad Lawan and Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu joined well- wishers to felicitate with the former Ex-president In a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelali, Tinubu celebrated Buhari and called him an icon of truth, justice, and patriotism.

Tinubu extolled the peerless leadership credentials and feats of the former President, recalling his meritorious service to the nation at various times as Head of State and as President.

Reeling out former President Buhari’s unparalleled record of infrastructural provision, comprising several new international airports, multiple standard-gauge railway lines, new seaport development, dozens of new dams, power stations, oil and gas infrastructure, expressways and mega- bridges, in addition to establishing Nigeria’s first ever national social investment and protection programme, amongst many other feats, the President fondly recalled the former President’s aggressive push to modernize Nigeria’s defence architecture while working towards import substitution with the empowerment of millions of Nigerian farmers in his progressive initiative to enhance food security in the country.

“President Buhari is from the rarest phylum of virtuous servant-leaders. He has devoted his life to the service of the na- tion, even earning himself detention for his patriotism and service to our Fatherland. The emergence of leaders like my good friend, Buhari, happens only by divine orchestration. He is a man of absolute and undiluted integrity.

His yea is yea, and his nay is nay,” the President said. Meanwhile, Former President Jonathan, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and former senate President, Ahmad Lawan have In a goodwill message he personally signed yesterday, Dr. Jonathan commended ex-President Buhari for his service and commitment to the progress of Nigeria. The message said: “I am pleased to join your family, friends, well-wishers and other Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 81st birthday.