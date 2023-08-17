Tinubu, Jonathan, Jibrin Congratulates Ibb At 82

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, yesterday extolled the virtues of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) on the occasion of his 82nd birthday. Babangida, who was born in Minna, Niger State on August 17, 1941, served as the country’s Military President from August 27, 1985, to August 26, 1993.

Tinubu in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, congratulated the former military President, who had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defense of the nation during the Nigerian Civil War.

The President affirmed the contributions of Babangida to national development, which included the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalization of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

On his part, Jonathan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikechukwu Eze, described Babangida as a distinguished statesman and leader who has made significant contributions towards the development of Nigeria.

In the goodwill message, he said: “I am delighted to join your family and friends across Nigeria to celebrate you on the occasion of your 82nd birthday.” “You are a distinguished statesman and patriot who has served our nation Nigeria faithfully and has contributed so much to the development and economic advancement of the country.”

Meanwhile, Jibrin in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the former military leader played a significant role in the advancement of the country’s infrastructure. He said: “He is one of our elder statesmen who contributed immensely in fast-tracking the development of our beloved country.”