President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar are currently at the book launch of the former military president, Ibrahim Babangida “A Journey in Service.

The launch of a memoir which is taking place in Abuja witnessed several political leaders, past, present and across the board with the present of the former Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

New Telegraph reports that discussions ranged from Babangida’s contributions to Nigeria’s political history to concerns over the resurgence of military coups in the region.

In his keynote address, former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasised the importance of multi-party democracy in Africa’s development.

He warned against the growing wave of military takeovers, calling them a setback to democratic progress.

Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), lauded Babangida’s rise from aide-de-camp (ADC) to head of state, describing him as a “boss of bosses.”

Correspondingly, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, another former military president, shared personal anecdotes about his long-standing relationship with Babangida, which spans over 80 years.

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan described Babangida as one of Nigeria’s most charismatic leaders and called for the creation of presidential libraries to preserve the country’s political history.

Representing former President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-Minister of Transportation Jaji Sambo delivered a congratulatory message, expressing hope that Babangida would continue offering valuable counsel to Nigeria’s leadership.

