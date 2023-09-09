Tinubu Joins World Leaders At G-20 Summit In India (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Saturday, September 9 speak on global unity at the ongoing G-20 summit in New Delhi, India, at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu departed Nigeria on Monday to New Delhi to join other world leaders to attend the global G-20 summit.

At the summit’s ‘One Earth-One Family-One Future’ session, which begins at 3 p.m. Indian time and 10:30 a.m. Nigerian time, the Nigerian President will speak on global unity.

Recall that Tinubu on Friday received Foreign Policy and Economic Intelligence briefings ahead of the commencement of the G-20 Summit today.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity said Tinubu was briefed by the Hon. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Industry, Trade, and Investment.

