Tinubu Jets Off To UK For State Visit

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, departed Abuja for a twp-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.

New Telegraph reports that the Airbus A330 conveying the President and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at approximately 10:00 am.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President and the First Lady would be guests of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle from March 18 to 19.

The visit will feature a state banquet hosted by the Royal Family in honour of the Nigerian guests, and private discussions between the King and the President.

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Their Majesties will invite President Tinubu and the First Lady to view a special exhibition of items from the Royal Collection related to Nigeria.

President Tinubu will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, which will lead to expanded bilateral engagement between senior officials of both countries.

The meeting will culminate in the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding and agreements, including those on trade, investment, defence, and cultural cooperation.

“Nigeria and the United Kingdom share a deep history of ties and a special bond. The purpose of this visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for collaboration on issues such as immigration, trade, investment, and cultural exchange,” the statement read.