Tinubu Issues Stern Warnning To Service Chiefs On Security

Nigeria’s Security Chiefs have been charged by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with securing a decisive win against the numerous security challenges bedevilling the country.

President Tinubu gave the charge on Friday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu while speaking with the security chiefs said while there has been good progress in eliminating certain security threats across multiple theatres, the multifaceted threat will ultimately determine success.

He made this statement while speaking to security chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at the Presidential Security Briefing held at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

“We have too many investments that we need to make now in soft and physical infrastructure, in social security, in MSME empowerment, and other growth enablers.

“We are pursuing a $1 trillion economy in the next few years, and our efforts will be undermined if we do not finally wrap up our progressive onslaught against enemies of progress.

“Be encouraged. The confidence of our people in your capacity is rising, and they are appreciative of the sacrifices of our men and women.

“The success you are recording is undeniable. Nigerians are seeing it, but the avoidable errors, as witnessed recently in Kaduna, are unacceptable and cannot be repeated.

“I am pleased that coordination between all agencies has dramatically improved over recent months, but there is no room for celebrations until we can end this until we can bring our troops back to their own localities, and until we can free up resources for our critical economic expansion programme,” the President firmly stated.

In order to guarantee that the country reaches a sustainable production of two million barrels of crude oil per day by the first quarter of 2024, the President underlined that the military forces must fulfil their mission.

“I do not play with my intelligence reports. I have multiple lines of sight. The Navy and sister branches must step up their game to achieve our aims for the benefit of all Nigerians. All malign actors will be aggressively uprooted from our midst.

“Those working against the national agenda from within and without will meet justice. Your task is clear. We will sustain our momentum. Failure is not an option under my leadership,” the President warned.

The President also expressed gratitude to the Chief Personal Security Officer, the Commander of the Brigade of Guards, and the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet for their hard work and devotion in completing their tasks, which led to their promotions.

In the Nigerian Air Force, Adebisi Olusegun Onasanya, the commander of the Brigade of Guards, was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier-General, while Air Commodore Olayinka Olusola Oyesola, the commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, was given the new rank of Air Vice Marshal.

Usman Musa Shugaba, the President’s Chief Personal Security Officer, was elevated from the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police. President Tinubu expressed his admiration for the officers’ fidelity and commitment to their work.

“Nigeria calls all to serve. We are the servants of the country, not the masters, as you have seen. Your stewardship as leaders in your various categories is reflected in the assignments and responsibilities you have undertaken. I hope that Nigeria will continue to recognise your service to Motherland,” the President concluded.

In the presence of the spouses of the elevated officers, the President, aided by Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, decorated the newly promoted officers.

The heads of intelligence agencies, presidential aides, service chiefs, Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, and national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu all observed the event.