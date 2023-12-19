Tinubu Issues Stern Warning To New NNPCL Board

President Bola Tinubu through his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, has emphasized the importance of performance and accountability to the newly inaugurated Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Speaking at the State House event on Monday, President Tinubu urged the new NNPCL board members to demonstrate commitment and promptly address any issues in the oil sector.

The president also stressed the significance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the Niger Delta while highlighting the concerns surrounding environmental impact caused by oil exploration and exploitation.

According to him, his warning served as a reminder that non-performance will not be tolerated as he encouraged the board to make significant contributions to the development of the country’s oil industry.

“The challenge is corporate governance. Yes, we will improve the security situation. We are working very hard. Sincerely, the Chief Executive Officer, Kyari, is doing very well and doing all that I know.

“But you could be suddenly dissolved if there is no sustained excellence in performance. It is my honour to inaugurate this board, which has people of great integrity. I am honoured that we are doing this. I recognise all of you.

“Niger Delta must be seen as the goose that lays the golden egg, and we must treat that region with the deserved respect and care.

“It is not asking for too much to ensure quality and constant water supply, schools, medical facilities, and roads.

“It is not about us. It is about the entire country’s well-being and the nation’s lifeblood. We should care more about the environment. We will do more for security to minimise stealing and vandalization,” he stated.