Tinubu Is Total Failure, Lacks Capacity To Lead – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and African Democratic Congress (ADC) stalwart, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing his administration as “a total failure” and labeling him as a politician who “lacks the capacity to govern Nigeria.”

Amaechi made the remarks during a no-holds-barred interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, monitored by New Telegraph on Tuesday. He addressed his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the federal government’s controversial tax reforms, the role of security agencies, electoral reforms, the 2027 presidential race, and his record in public service.

Explaining his exit from the ruling APC after the party’s 2023 presidential primaries, Amaechi, who is eyeing the presidency in 2027, said his decision was rooted in principle, not personal grievance.

“The truth is simple. I did not agree with the choice of presidential candidate. I did not believe he had the capacity to govern Nigeria. And I still do not believe so. What is happening today has only confirmed my position. If I believe that someone lacks capacity, how then do I remain in the same party supporting that leadership? That would make me dishonest. I had worked closely with him, so I knew exactly what I was talking about. Nigerians may not have had the opportunity to work with him closely, but I did. That experience shaped my judgment,” Amaechi stressed.

While insisting that Tinubu’s government has failed Nigerians, Amaechi accused the administration of abandoning democratic ideals, drifting towards authoritarianism, and deploying state institutions to suppress dissent.

“Tinubu preached democracy, but today, what we are seeing is autocracy. Security agencies are being used to intimidate critics and opposition figures,” he said.

He also criticized the Federal Government’s tax reforms, saying, “Nigerians are in trouble because the reforms are harsh, oppressive, and dangerous for ordinary citizens. The expanded tax net, VAT policies, enforcement powers, and penalty regimes will worsen poverty and economic hardship. They say people earning below ₦800,000 annually will not pay tax, but when you calculate the new minimum wage of ₦70,000 multiplied by 12 months, you get ₦840,000. That means almost every Nigerian worker will pay tax. Have you seen their deception?”

Amaechi cited specific provisions in the new tax laws, alleging excessive powers granted to tax authorities. He noted that Section 35 of the National Tax Administration Act makes taxpayers guilty until proven innocent; Section 61 allows authorities to seize and sell assets within 14 days; Section 60 compels banks to hand over funds without court approval; and Section 62 permits officials to enter premises by force.

“Nigerians should ask questions now or they will regret it,” he warned. He added that the full impact of the reforms would only become visible after elections, stressing that “all these temporary reliefs are election strategies. After elections, Nigerians will feel the real burden.”

On security agencies and political surveillance, Amaechi alleged widespread monitoring and intimidation of political actors.

“The NSA listens to everybody. They monitor who you meet, where you go. They are arresting Muslims, Christians, opposition figures. That is not democracy,” he said.

He dismissed claims that National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu wiretapped government officials but claimed political repression is becoming systemic. Amaechi accused Ribadu of orchestrating plans to manipulate the 2027 general elections.

He alleged Ribadu is preparing “dual elections” – one for President Tinubu and another targeting his opponents, including ADC members, through a “fake ADC” setup designed to confuse voters and undermine genuine opposition.

“Everywhere you go, they monitor who you see. The NSA is arresting everybody. He’s planning a double election: one for Tinubu in 2027 and one for himself in 2031. He’s setting up parties up and down the country. He’s fighting the ADC,” Amaechi said.