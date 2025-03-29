Tinubu Is Right On Emergency Rule In Rivers – Ex-Minister

Share

A former Minister of Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, has described the state of emergency declared in Rivers State as extra-constitutional but necessary to restore peace and safeguard democracy in the State.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Adegoroye, who is also a legal practitioner, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a bold and decisive move to stabilize Rivers State amid escalating tensions.

He noted that there are historical precedents for such actions.

“I have taken time to read the enabling laws that outline the conditions under which a State Governor may leave office.

“I have also listened to and read the opinions of both sides to the conflict before concluding that the president was right in his action,” he said.

“Perhaps, Mr. President could have waited another week or two, and Nigerians would have seen the stories that would emerge from Rivers State.

“Maybe those who have taken an irreversible position would have reconsidered their stance on his decision.”

Adegoroye emphasized the security threats in the South-South region, citing the large cache of arms and ammunition in the hands of warlords and militants as a major concern.

He added that Tinubu has access to security intelligence that informed his decision.

“We must not forget that Mr. President, on an hourly basis, receives security information that perhaps no one else has. This must have influenced his prompt and decisive action,” he said.

“As I pointed out earlier, only responsible leaders take extra-constitutional measures, however unpleasant to ensure law and order and improve governance. History is replete with examples of such actions.”

He referenced President Abraham Lincoln’s suspension of the writ of habeas corpus during the U.S. Civil War and President Charles de Gaulle’s use of emergency powers to unilaterally draft a new French constitution, significantly increasing his authority.

While acknowledging that some may see political motives behind Tinubu’s decision, Adegoroye argued that time would reveal whether it was a selfish move or one taken in good conscience for the overall good of Rivers State and Nigeria.

“Oil pipelines had already started being sabotaged, and amid an economic downturn, threats of further breakdown of law and order were emerging. Militants were gearing up for a confrontation,” he noted.

“No responsible president would stand idly by and watch such a situation deteriorate.

“Mr. President’s action has protected lives and property in Rivers, restored law and order, and preserved the nation’s economic infrastructure.”

Adegoroye questioned whether peace would have been possible had Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Wike-backed House of Assembly remained in power.

He urged President Tinubu to facilitate a second reconciliation meeting to ensure a smooth transition back to democratic governance at the end of the six-month emergency rule.

“Wike and his junior brother, Fubara, and all other actors in Rivers must use this period to reflect on their actions.

“They must ask themselves whether they have acted in their own self-interest or in the interest of Rivers State and its good people,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

