Veteran Nollywood actress Remi Surutu has continued to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections despite the rising Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel prices.

Remi Surutu, who spoke on Tuesday during the mega launch of EKO57, a support group aimed at mobilising support for the president’s second term, attributed the increase in fuel to global factors rather than the Nigerian government.

She argued that decisions by world leaders largely influence fuel costs.

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“Like I fought with somebody who was saying… ‘Asiwaju caused the fuel hike.’ I said Asiwaju is not responsible for the rise in petrol prices. The price of the fuel is decided by some beings, by the world leaders… hike in fuel has nothing to do with Tinubu,” she said.

Surutu reaffirmed her long-standing support for the president and urged Nigerians to exercise their right to vote freely, without intimidation.

She also commended Tinubu’s family as “Extremely very good people” and lamented what she described as a lack of unity among the Yoruba community.

“They are extremely very good people. They are good people. The wife, the husband, the children, they are good people. But the fact that we Yorubas don’t love ourselves, we condemn ourselves as much as is allowed.

“But if we can for one day relax and just think around, look at what is happening all over the world. We are still enjoying ourselves,” she said.