Tinubu Is God Project For Nigeria’s Unity, Stability – Ex-Women Affairs Minister

The Former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen on Wednesday said that President Bola Tinubu was selected by God to lead Nigeria.

The ex-minister made this remark while reacting to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s verdict which affirmed Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

Tallen, who is also a former Plateau Deputy Governor and a one-time state minister for Science and Technology said, ‘’The emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s President is a God project for the nation’s unity and stability.

“Recall the issues that preceded his election, like the controversial naira redesign, the vicious campaign of calumny, among others which would have truncated his ambition, but somehow, in spite of all these odds against him during the campaign, he still emerged as the winner.

“This is a confirmation that leadership comes from God and when God designs it, nobody can stop it.”

Tallen called on the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to accept the court’s verdict and join hands with Tinubu to build Nigeria.

She said that Tinubu had in his reaction to the judgment, invited the opposition to join him which demonstrated his magnanimity and willingness to work for Nigeria’s development.

‘’Tinubu is imbued with a rare commitment to political inclusiveness, from his recent ministerial appointment it is obvious that they were not strictly for APC members,” she said.

“In any contest, there is bound to be a winner and a loser; it is okay that they challenged the election’s outcome in court, which is within their constitutional rights but Tinubu is now reconfirmed by the tribunal as president.

“In the interest of Nigeria, if we all love Nigeria and we all plan to serve and build this country to an enviable height, we should all join hands and build a nation of our collective dreams.

“They have their ideas but Tinubu also has his ideas. If we all put these ideas together on the table and work with him, I believe we will all be better off for it,” she said.

Tallen also urged those insinuating that the tribunal’s judgment was manipulated to jettison the idea and accept the court’s ruling as a victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

“Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, the opposition, especially, has the right to think the way they do but as I said earlier, for national interest and Nigeria’s unity, we should accept the court’s verdict,” she said.

Tallen described Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian and exemplary leader, who had followers all over the country and had paid his dues to deserve to become Nigeria’s president.

She expressed confidence that Tinubu’s presidency would make a positive impact on Nigeria in terms of economic and infrastructure development, notwithstanding the temporary economic hardships caused by fuel subsidy removal on the people.

“The prevailing pains can be likened to the pains of a woman in labour, everything ends as soon as she puts to birth, and immense joy follows suit.

“Looking at the antecedents of Tinubu as Lagos State Governor, I strongly believe that he is an exemplary leader and achiever, a good economist, who always works to succeed against all odds in any situation in which he finds himself.

“We know very well that he is a man who is self-made, who did not clamor for this office to enrich himself. He is not a hungry man, who came to enrich himself. I strongly believe that God will use him to make Nigeria better,’’ she said.

Tallen also expressed confidence that Tinubu would not only carry every part of the country along in his administration but would also ensure that the 35 per cent affirmative action for women was implemented to the letter.

She said that although women did not get up to 35 percent in Tinubu’s ministerial appointments, there were still many appointive positions underway for them as it must not be ministerial appointments alone.

“There are other appointments like ambassadorial, boards of MDAs, and many more that are underway. The President is a man who cherishes women’s empowerment and is also a man of his own word, so I pray that he does not fail us,” she added.