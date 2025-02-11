Tinubu Govt Committed To Devt Of Ogoniland – Momoh

Share

The Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh on Monday said President Bola Tinubu is committed to the development of Ogoniland in River State.

The Minister who spoke on Channels Television’s Newsnight show while listing efforts by the current administration to better the lives of the people said President Tinubu means well for Ogoniland.

Momoh said since the coming of the Tinubu government, there have been projects in Ogoniland including those abandoned in the past.

“The President is a visionary and he understands the feelings of the people. I can say that for the past one year.

“Mr President has had two different meetings with the leaders of the Ogoni people traditional rulers, political leaders, religious leaders, and the rest of them – all in a bid to bring about peace in the region so that there’ll be the commencement of oil exploration in that place.

“What I’ve seen so far is that Mr. President’s approach is commendable. For instance, during the last meeting, he also charged the National Security Adviser (NSA) to take it from there by making sure that all the different groups that did not want to see themselves – who, of course, before now, would not sit in the same table – they can now sit on the same table.

“Once that one is done and there is peace, oil exploration with commence.

“For the president to demonstrate to the world that he means inclusiveness, something good for the Ogoni people, less than a week ago, he signed into law, the establishment of a Federal University of Environment in Ogoniland, purely dedicated to the people of Ogoni in order to address environmental problems.

“And beyond that, under the HYPREP (Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project) hydrocarbon remedial agency, a number of projects are going on in the region which before the coming of this administration were almost at the lowest ebb,” the minister said.

