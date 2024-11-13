Tinubu Invites Indian Prime Minister, Modi To Nigeria

Share

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will on Saturday, November 16 visit Nigeria on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s invitation. New Telegraph reports that Saturday’s visit marks the first by an Indian prime minister to the country in 17 years.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage in discussions aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and exploring new areas to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Modi, according to the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri G. Balasubramanian, is also expected to address the Indian community in Nigeria.

He highlighted the long-standing strategic partnership between the two nations, dating back to 2007, with increasing collaboration in sectors such as energy, defence, and the economy.

According to him, over 200 Indian companies have invested more than $27 billion across critical sectors in Nigeria.

India and Nigeria share a robust development cooperation relationship, and Prime Minister Modi has prioritized Africa, particularly Nigeria, as a focal point for India’s West African engagement. This visit will be his first to West Africa, starting with Nigeria.

In a recent briefing, Periasamy Kumaran, the Special Secretary of Economic Relations and Development Partners Administration at India’s Ministry of External Relations, discussed India’s commitment to the Global South, which represents 85% of the world’s population.

He noted that India’s trade volume with Africa stands at $100 billion, with cumulative investments exceeding $75 billion.

Kumaran described India’s development partnerships as people-centred and responsive to specific needs, emphasizing the country’s willingness to share its experience across various developmental areas.

