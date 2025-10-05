Tinubu Insensitive To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of insensitivity to Nigeria’s worsening security situation, describing his actions as “unacceptable and irresponsible.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party expressed concern that the president continues to attend social and political events while insecurity escalates across the country.

ADC noted that despite repeated assurances from the Federal Government, killings and abductions of innocent citizens occur daily. It cited reports that nine local government areas in Kwara State, under an APC administration, have come under siege by armed bandits, with residents forced to provide food, drinks, money, and other items as ransom.

Similarly, it pointed to a recent attack in Kogi State, where gunmen killed travellers and abducted several others, including women and children. It added that more than 180 schools across Northern Nigeria have been shut down due to insecurity.

“While rural communities are being emptied and schools shut down, the president continues to attend funerals and ceremonies involving political associates. This sends the unfortunate message that the president cares more about political appearances than the lives of Nigerian citizens,” the statement read.

ADC recalled that earlier in the year, when hundreds were killed in Plateau State, the president did not visit the state, opting instead to issue statements from the Presidential Villa.

The party described Tinubu’s claims of progress in the fight against insecurity as “a tragic denial of reality,” saying this reflects either “cruel indifference or a dangerous oversimplification of a complex problem.”

It urged the president to acknowledge the scale of the crisis, engage directly with affected communities, and coordinate joint military and police operations with state and local security networks.

“The lives of Nigerians must matter more than soundbites and ceremonies. The time for symbolic gestures is over. What the country needs now is responsible leadership, operational urgency, and measurable results,” ADC stated.