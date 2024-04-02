Tinubu Inherited Worst Economic Challenge – Karimi

Sen. Sunday Karimi, the lawmaker representing Kogi West District has said President Bola Tinubu‘s administration inherited the worst economic challenges so far in the Fourth Republic.

The lawmaker who spoke at the maiden edition of Igbaruku Day, organised by the Igbaruku-Okeri Community Development Association (ICDA) noted that the Tinubu-led administration has shown commitment towards rebuilding the economy and transforming it into a strong and self-sufficient economy.

Pleading for more patience from Nigerians, Karimi expressed optimism that the president’s long-term vision, driven by proactive policy actions towards achieving sustainable economic recovery, is slowly yielding fruits.

Noting that the process of achieving economic recovery should be seen as a collective effort by the government and the people, Karimi charged the citizens with patriotism and commitment to the development of their communities.

READ ALSO:

He stated that when the citizens play their part, the economic challenges being faced by the current administration will be reasonably addressed within the short term.

He said “The government of Tinubu inherited a bad, in fact the worst, situation, so far. Tinubu met the average Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 1.8 per cent.

In terms of inflation rate, the four-year average preceding the administration of Tinubu was 15.1 per cent. But the Tinubu government is not resting on its oars. They are working tirelessly every day to find solutions to the problems.”

While also reiterating his resolve to the infrastructural development of Kogi West, the Senator informed the people of his effort towards ensuring that the Iluhagba-Egbe Federal Trunk A Road is given a facelift.

He promised that the palliative repairs ongoing will resume very shortly to ease the transportation of farm produce, as well as improve the economy of the area.

The Senator also advocated the imperative of granting financial autonomy to local government administration as the panacea for grassroots development.