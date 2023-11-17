Tinubu Inherited Security Challenges Capable Of Crippling Nigeria –Ribadu

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu inherited four very challenging insecurity concerns, each with great potential of crippling the country. He, however, maintained that the incumbent administration has also recorded great milestones in handling insecurities across the country but chose to talk less and put up more action.

Ribadu stated this yesterday at the ongoing 2023 Nigeria Guild of Editors conference with the theme: ‘Stimulating Economic Growth, Technology: Role of the Media’ holding at Ibom Icon and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. According to Ribadu: “We have been in office for five months and few days, I thought we are going to have a closed door meeting with you people because the issue of national security will not be too good to discuss in the public, but this government wants also to be transparent and to account for its actions before Nigerians.”

He added: “We will open up and to be honest and sincere. I will tell you a little bit of what we met and what we have done in the last five months. “By 1st of June after we took over the country, we inherited four active security challenges and each one of them had the potential to undermine Nigeria and the continuous management of the country.” Continuing he said: “There has been the Boko Haram and Islamic insurgency for about 15 years now, we have had the Niger Delta militants for over 30 years.

We have banditry and kidnapping in the areas of Northern Nigeria, North West and North Central and the IPOB problem in the South East. Four massive problems, each one with potential to bring Nigeria to its knees and all of them still very active. “As at the time we took, records show that we record an average of 1, 600 violent deaths on the average daily through those who undermine the state to make life very difficult for our people. “We went to work, as at the time we took over, in the Niger Delta, the production of crude oil was at 1.1 million or 1.2 million at most, we had less than 20 cargoes a month.

We worked and took crude oil production to over 1.7 million barrels and export of crude with 26/27 cargoes. “When armed robbers catch people without money on them, they take them hostage and their people now raise money to ransom. That is what is going on across the country and we are working hard to control and stop it. I want to tell you that the organised kind of kidnapping is coming down considerably.

“As of today, we have about just 26 of such people now in their den – 13 from the university in Gusau, five NYSC members and a few others. However, the era they move in and pack students in hundreds is no longer tenable under this administration.”