Tinubu Inherited ‘Dead But Standing Horse’

…says last administration printed over N22trn into system backed by nothing

Professor Charles Soludo, the Anambra State Governor, has said that the incumbent administration of President Bola Tinubu inherited a standing horse as the economy is in turbulence. The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise on Friday, suggested that Nigeria should embrace competitive federalism, where the local governments are solely designed and controlled by the state governments. Soludo also spoke on the need for Nigeria to learn from what other nations are doing. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI monitored the interview. Excerpts:

What informed the trip to Kigali in Rwanda by the state governors?

I thank the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Secretariat of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF). Every time there is an election, they usually organise a retreat for the governors to bring everybody to the same thinking that we have one economy and that we have a collective responsibility to move Nigeria forward.

We have had that retreat at the beginning and they felt that it was important as we grapple with some of the issues that are also on cross border, and to have Pan-Africanist approach to matters. It was important that we also have this kind of retreat in another African country that has some of the issues that we are dealing with.

A country that is small relative to Nigeria in terms of geographic size and economy, but which has been able to pull itself from total ruins 29 years ago, when there was genocide, where everything was destroyed. The country was able to pull itself out to become the cleanest city in the world and almost a city with zero crime, clean drains and what have you. Then, the world has come to notice and they are being cited all over the world.

That is an African country, a success story, a black African country and we thought that it was also a part of Africans seeing themselves as one and the need to have this experience. We have review mechanisms within the Governors Forum, we learn from each other, and within the various states, we have our retreats. I have had mine with the members of my executive. We just finished it two weeks ago, where the entire executive and legislative arms of government were in a room for two days trying to forge a common front as one people moving on.

But then, a time comes also that we need to know that this is Africa. Some of us, who are Pan-Africanists, and who are still dreaming about the United States of Africa, believe that we need to learn one way or the other from each other.

Also, we need to know that Nigeria cannot afford to stand alone and expect to lead Africa, we need to open dialogues. When we were little children, in the neighbourhood in the villages, we used to hear parents admonishing their children to go to their neighbours, that the younger ones should go to see the older ones and see what they are doing. I am a professor, but I am a lifetime student, leaders must continually learn. You learn from the up, from the low and from the sides.

Even the smallest, the people you consider irrelevant, you learn from them. The first thing is that I thank the UNDP for facilitating this, all expenses paid trip; nobody gave anybody anything, but we are eternally grateful as it is part of its agenda to bring Africa together, solve her problems and if we can improve the leadership, then the mission of the UNDP gets accomplished much easier, which is to deliver development to poorest of the poor people.

The lessons we learnt there, the great moments we had are very beneficial, it wasn’t for any pecuniary benefit. I am pretty sure that many of my colleagues, who attended the event, felt that everybody went away with the belief that we are quite challenged in many ways. Many of our states are comparable and many of our states are quite bigger than Rwanda, many of them in terms of economic sizes are far bigger than Rwanda. But guess what, this country is on the world map and it’s our brother.

So, in my view, this is part of the Pan-Africanist agenda that we need to stand by each other, learn from each other and of course, we cannot pick everything, you pick the ones that work and discard the ones that don’t.

Some people feel that there is nothing wrong with the training, but considering the times that we are in and the impression that they have of it, they feel that if we had that training in this country and the facilitators come to this country, would it not have been better?

We have a proverb in Igbo Language that says anyone who travels around ends up being wiser than the grey haired man that sits in one place. There is never a right moment and every moment is the right moment to learn, to be able to get around and visit the cleanest city in Africa, a country that has been able to handle the issue of ethnic, inter-ethnic and inter-religious tensions.

We have just gone through an election period with all the religious and ethnic tensions still to heal. In some places, we can say they are almost at a critical point, and you have a country that has been able to go through all of these, went through a genocide and had one million people killed in 100 days. Visiting the genocide memorial, where some of us shed tears was wonderful, we had to reflect on our own country that what if we allow ourselves to get to this point, this is actually what people went through.

Going through Kigali city, people begin to compare that to what they are doing and see how they could do better. That moment that you step out and you walk the streets and see how green they are and see the conscientious efforts of the people trying to get things done. There was a moment we had a tour, when a 27-year-old lady, who was our guide in the bus was asked by one of our colleague that “which one is your tribe,” and she retorted that “in Rwanda, we don’t talk about tribes , I am a Rwandan, there is no Tutsi, there is no Hutu, we are all Rwandans.”

This is not what you get every time, somebody coming to give you a lecture for 20 hours or more. For a lot of our colleagues, those moments, when you visited several places and you saw some things, which you are trying to do yourself or even do better, but seeing what others have done are great because you will then know what to do. I go back to my proverb that says when you travel, when you see others, when you have experience, big or small, relevant or irrelevant, you will learn.

The reason you keep learning is that we need to know more, I keep learning every day. It was quite a noble moment, a moment we appreciate ourselves as Africans.

The country now has a visa on arrival for people from fellow African countries. Can just one trip make that difference? You have gone there and see what you saw, so for you what difference will what you saw there bring to Anambra State?

In fact, if I could afford it, part of what we want to do is to have a clean, green and sustainable Anam- bra, I would send my people there. We have declared that Anambra would not just be the cleanest state in Nigeria, but one of the cleanest in the world. We are dealing with that, cleaning and clearing the places. If I have my way and I can afford it, I would send my environment team to the country.

For example, Anambra’s major problem is the environment, I said that in my manifestoes. We have the second smallest land mass in Nigeria after Lagos State. But, unlike Lagos that is reclaiming land via the Atlantic Ocean, we are losing land through gully erosion, we are the gully erosion capital of the world and then we also have flooding everywhere.

So, the environment is key and this is a small country with a small land mass with hills all over, but it has been able to take care of its environment consistent with its topography. If I have the opportunity, I would have loved to send a few of my people dealing with the environment issue in Anambra State to interact with the officials that are making this happen in Rwanda. How come that you don’t find even a drop of pure water sachet anywhere and everywhere looks as if it is cleaned every minute in Rwanda.

Rwanda has been able to develop the country using the resources that they have, and you see them saying they don’t have any tribe that they are one, that is one of the issues that we have as a nation. In Anambra State there is gas, it has arable land and what have you. So, mindset is another thing, you cannot move a whole state or your aides to Rwanda, there are things here, how will you and your colleagues ensure that people have good governance here?

You have actually encapsulated the problems of Nigeria. The first thing is that, we have natural resources, and that is one of the distinctions of our federalism, we have natural resources such as gas, and others, we have oil and some solid minerals here in Anambra State, but the Governor has nothing to do with it because it belongs to the Exclusive List under the Federal Government.

These are some of the things we need to do. That is part of the national conversation that we need to have to get the federalism that works, where those resources are translated to meaningful development for the people.

In Rwanda, they didn’t lock up their doors to the world. Nobody tells you where they get those ideas from, once you get it right, you get it right and people will come and learn from what you have. In Anambra, we have formidable people, we are a benchmark to Nigeria, to Africa and even to the world.

The most important thing is to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people. I have said it that this country is poor, in per capita terms, we are very poor. If I check the entire budget of Anambra State or the realisable income of the state and share it to about 8.5 million people in the state, no single person will get more than N20,000 a year, that tells you how poor we are. Therefore, there is need to manage in a very austere manner.

They were spending about N37 million to clean the offices in a month and we cut it to about N11 million to do the same job. We are doing that all over the place and everybody is asking me ‘how do you get the money to do what you do.’ Out total realisable budget, if you put it in dollars terms it’s just a little above 100 million dollars. Let’s share that to 8.5 million people, it’s just a little dollars and we can’t afford to waste one of it. It’s not something you tell me, it’s something I know.

I told my people that if I have to spend any of Anambra money, I would ask myself that if this was my hard earned money, would I spend it that way. The second is that this money that the people driving Keke NAPEP or busses or people in the markets contribute, is it the money I should spend that way. Those two questions continue to guide us every day on resource management.

Our motto is “do more with less money.” We have done these things here, but as you hear those things, it’s a real validation to you that you are on the right path. We have value for money and we do more with less. We are doing over 350 kilometers of roads simultaneously and people are asking me ‘how are you funding these’ and I tell them ‘we have to squeeze everything to near zero to be able to able to deliver.’ What we do is that for every expenditure we make, we ask what is the impact, how many people will benefit from this, is it a few?

We heard what they do and for me and my colleagues it was realization that we are on the right path. But we cannot express our gratitude enough to UNDP and the Secretariat of the Nigerian Governors Forum, I wish other donor agencies would follow suit. I do say to the donor agencies that what they can do for Nigeria is not the money they give, but the impact. If for instance, we have N100, let us have the benefit of at least N98, or so.

So we got all those nuggets of what they did and most of all, those are what you get when you do peer reviews. You travel to your neighbour’s house, it’s not that your house is not good enough, but you might see a little flower there and how it is so well positioned and you might say let me change the position of my flower too. This is what we do every day.

You referenced local governments, and there are those who think we do not run our local governments well, do you think we should have a local government autonomy the way we had it in an earlier Republic?

The way the constitution is written is one thing, but whether what the constitution states is efficient or it is the best is another question. What we do in Anambra State is that we strengthen the local governments so that they would give the people the dividends of democracy. We rely increasingly on the local governments to get what we are doing, be it in areas of waste management, street lights and its management, be it in the area of managing the environment, we are cascading what used to be done by the state down to the local governments.

We will strengthen and continue to strengthen the hands of the local governments, even if the designers of the constitution did not give them absolute autonomy, there is no absolute autonomy anywhere. Even states that we think are autonomous of the Federal Government, we have one economy, one country and this is how we work. In Anambra State, there were some local governments that were bad, that people could not go there to work, we have refurbished them and people are now going there to work.

The local governments supervise about 17,000 street lights going on simultaneously in all parts of the state. But I believe that we need to strengthen the local governments. On the status of the local governments, let’s go back to the first republic and to the federations around the world, I don’t know any other federation in the world, where the constitution created the third tier of government.

The way it is enshrined in our constitution is as if we have three federating units; the federal, states and the local governments. The issue of local governments should be a matter for each of the federating unit to decide what type of local governments it wants.

To impose this unitary and common local government all over the country, I don’t think it’s okay. I have spoken about this in a newspaper, and in the Igbo agenda in Nigeria, we also stated that as our own position on the restructuring of Nigeria that the local governments should be excised from the constitution that each state should decide the kind of local governments that it wants. In my state, for example, we might decide that the local government that works, that delivers directly to the people is community government.

Another state might decide otherwise, so you have two federating units and the units would decide on the local governments that they want. The local governments that you find in California in the United States of America might not be the one you would find in Maine or Texas or anywhere. There are three issues; Should we strengthen the local government as a vehicle to deliver democracy to the grassroots, yes, are we doing that, absolutely yes, but the other one, which is the constitution, is what we need to work on.

There are reports that for the Rwanda retreat, the UNDP paid for the conference costs, facilities and the venue and that the Governors actually had to bear the costs of their hotels as well transportation both for themselves and their aides, we will want you to confirm or debunk that.Also, this administration is saying the economy is not sustainable with the resources that we have, but does anything in the administration suggests that there is a commitment to balancing it out by servicing debts with capital and recurrent expenditure?

On the Rwanda training, I was one of those that suggested that we should go to Kigali for the training and I am very glad that all our colleagues agreed to that. But I didn’t spend a penny on the trip. I walked into the airport with my aide and they had booked air tickets for us, we flew, checked into the hotel and nobody asked my for any money.

I didn’t have chance to go out because it was very intensive, three days, we were busy with working and on the third day, we met with the President, where we spent about four hours with him. I didn’t spend a dime, not even a penny. But we went to the genocide memorial, they said that maintaining the memorial was on charity and there was a basket, where we could drop something. On the macro economy, it’s a subject for a programme.

I will only commiserate with the economic team of the president because from a macro economy stand point, it’s like a dead horse, but standing and muddling through; in the coming months would be bumpy. But I am glad that the first salvo has been shot by the President by his courageous step to remove the obnoxious scam that has been there for years called petroleum subsidy, then the exchange rates. What you just narrated happens to be some of the legacies that the government met in terms of high debts to revenue ratio, ways and means advances.

The last administration printed over N22trn and poured the money into the system backed by nothing. You have to grapple with that, you confront high inflation, impacts on the exchange rates, and all that. I am willing to give the government a benefit of the doubt, they have just set up a team, I believe that the economic team would get cracking on this, and every Nigerian should offer whatever support or advice that we have. This is our country.