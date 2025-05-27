Tinubu Inherited Broken System, Bad Economy –Osun APC Leader

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa West, Osun State, Akiyemi OluwoleApara, has admitted that President Bola Tinubu-led administration was battling with the economic consequences of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s era.

He also said that based on this, the government is “starting from scratch to rebuild Nigeria.” Oluwole-Apara, a former member of the Ilesa West Central Critical Committee, also spoke on the coronation of the new Owa of Ilesa, describing the peaceful transition of traditional power as a reflection of unity and progress in Ilesa land.

Speaking, the APC Chieftain said former President Muhammad Buhari government left “Tremendous Debt”. “I’m a member of the APC and I won’t apologize for it,” Oluwole-Apara said.

“But the reality is that Buhari’s government borrowed tremendous money. When Tinubu assumed office, he didn’t expect what he met.

We’re starting from scratch to rebuild the country”. He also claimed foreign investors are returning to Nigeria under Tinubu.

