Tinubu Inducts Two Fighter Aircraft To Tackle Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu on Friday inducted two attack helicopters to tackle the security challenges in the country.

Tinubu was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The aircraft were inducted into the Nigerian Air Force fleet, which coincided with the 61st anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The two helicopters, NAF544 and NAF545, are aimed at strengthening the air power of the military to tackle the challenge of insecurity in the country.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force will receive an additional 49 aircraft by 2027.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, disclosed this during the induction of two newly acquired 109S Trekker helicopters in Abuja by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday.

He also said from 2024 to date, the Nigerian Air Force received a total of nine brand new aircraft into its inventory, comprising 4t, 129, attack helicopters, three King Air 360 aircraft, as well as the two Agusa 109, trekker helicopters being inducted.

“In line with Mr President’s firm commitment towards Nigeria’s security, theNigerian Air Force is poised to receive 49 more aircraft within the next two years. This includes 10 additional Augusta 109, trekker helicopters, 12 A-1 Zulu attack helicopters, 20, 4m, 346, attack and ground attack aircraft, and three CASA 295 Millionair lift aircraft.”

