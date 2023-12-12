Tinubu inaugurates Zulum’s 107 electric, gas buses, taxis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, inaugurated a fleet of 107 gas, electric-powered buses, as well as taxis as part of Governor Babagana Zulum’s second phase of metro transport scheme for the people of the state.

The scheme, which was inaugurated at the Shehu of Borno’s Palace, is aimed at cushioning the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the citizens.

Meanwhile, before the inauguration, President Tinubu accompanied by Governor Zulum had paid homage to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi.

President Tinubu was said to be in Maiduguri for this year’s Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum, said: “Mr President, after you announced the subsidy removal and your consequent directive to the governors to provide immediate palliative, in Borno State, we decided to invest massively in a mass transit scheme.”

According to him, each of the 107 vehicles was converted to electricity and gas to enable low-cost energy sources and to provide cheap transportation cost for the citizens most of whom are recovering from the destruction caused by the over one decade of the Boko Haram insurgency.

He added: “The new fleet of buses comprised 35 units of 30-seater gas-powered coaster buses, 12 units of 15-seater gas-powered Hummer buses, 10 units of 50-seater gas-powered mass transit buses and 50 units of four-seater electric-powered taxi vehicles.”