Tinubu Inaugurates Ships, Helicopters Into Nigerian Navy Fleet

Share

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated three Nigerian Navy Ships (NNS) – NNS SHERE, NNS FARO and NNS IKOGOSI and three AW109 Trekker helicopters: 501, 502 and 503 into the Nigerian Navy fleet.

Tinubu, speaking at the inauguration in Lagos yesterday, said that the addition of the three Fast Patrol Boats and three maritime surveillance helicopters affirmed the country’s commitment to securing its maritime domain.

The president was represented by the Minister of State for Defence, Mr Bello Matawalle.

“The sea has remained a pillar of our nation’s economic prosperity and for the past 69 years, the Nigerian Navy has stood as the guardian of this blue territory.

“These patrol ships and helicopters are force multipliers in our fight against piracy, oil theft, illegal fishing and other maritime crimes.

“This inauguration is therefore, a reflection of our determination to empower our institutions and protect our resources,” he said.

Tinubu assured the Navy that his government would continue to prioritise its needs, saying, “as a strong navy is the cornerstone of a secure and prosperous economy”.

He commended the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, for his leadership in ensuring that the Nigerian Navy had pursued fleet modernisation with vigour, bridging capability gaps and restoring pride to the force.

“Today’s induction is a fruit of your strategic foresight, and I commend you, your team, and all partners who turned this vision into reality.

“I also commend the National Assembly, for its partisan commitment to funding and oversight which are instrumental to achieving this feat.

“Let us sustain this unity of purpose, for the sea does not distinguish between political lines; it demands our collective vigilance,” the president said.

Tinubu also appreciated the international allies and technical partners for their collaboration which underscored a shared truth that maritime security “knows no borders.”

“Together, we are proving that the Gulf of Guinea’s safety is not Nigeria’s burden alone but a global imperative.

“To the officers and ratings, who will crew the ships and operate the helicopters, as you operate these assets, remember that the weight of Nigeria’s aspirations rests on your shoulders.

“Let us envision the future they herald: a future where our waters are impervious to criminality; where fishermen cast their nets in peace; where global trade flows unhindered through our ports,” he said.

The president said that the Nigerian Navy remained the guardian of the blue economy and urged them to sail forth with courage and know that a grateful nation stood behind them.

Share