Tinubu Inaugurates Projects In Imo, Praises Nigerians For Patience

President Bola Tinubu yesterday inaugurated some projects in Imo State. He praised Governor Hope Uzodimma for being progressive-minded. The projects inaugurated included the 52km Mbaise-Umuahia Road, Control-Assumpta Twin Fly-Over, and the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre (EIICC).

Tinubu said: “We promised change and today I can confidently tell you that the worst is over. “The economy grew by 4.23 per cent in the second quarter of 2025. “That growth is not just on paper, it is real growth. Inflation has fallen to 20.12 per cent as of August.”

Acknowledging the severe economic hardship in the country, the President thanked Nigerians for their patience and resilience. He said: “We are making progress, but you may not feel it yet. “I thank you for your patience. I thank you for your perseverance. Things are changing for the better and you will get the benefit.”

He cited the external reserves and the steadying of the naira as proof that Nigeria is regaining international confidence. Tinubu said: “We understand financial engineering and progressive methodologies much better than they do; that’s why we are here.” He added: “Believe in us because we believe in you.

“I assure you, Nigeria has just turned the corner, and you will see prosperity and the benefit of our labour.” Uzodimma attributed the successes recorded by his administration to the Federal Government’s economic policy. He said the decision to write the book titled” A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria” was to contribute to deepening the party’s internal education and public accountability.