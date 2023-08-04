Tinubu Inaugurates Phase 1 Of NNPCL, Partners’ 1,350 MW Power Project

President Bola Tinubu on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the 1,350 MegaWatt Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant (GIPP) project in Abuja.

The GIPP is being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) and General Electric Nigeria (GEN).

President Tinubu in his address said the project exemplified his administration’s bold statement towards fulfilling his promise to provide clean and efficient energy to Nigerians.

Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, said that the groundbreaking of the 350MW project being the first phase of the planned capacity of 1,350MW GIPP is in sync with the policy direction of President Tinubu’s administration.

Kyari said, “Nigeria is endowed with significant natural gas resources of over 209 trillion cubic feet(TCF) of proven gas reserves and potential reserves of over 600TCF.

“As a commercial enterprise, NNPC sees this project as an opportunity to monetize our abundant natural gas resources, by expanding access to energy to support economic growth, industrialization, and job creation across the country.

“To achieve this national aspiration, NNPC has invested heavily in domestic gas footprint expansion projects through the delivery of the Trans-Nigeria Pipeline project (TNGP) which includes the Escravos to Lagos pipeline system (ELPS & ELPS II) the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline.

“This project is a giant step towards achieving NNPC’s gas and power mandate to add 5GW into the national power generation by 2024.

“Currently, NNPC and partners are delivering about 800MW to the national grid from Afam VI and Okpai Phase 1 thermal power plants with a combined installed capacity of 1,100MW.

“We have also completed the Okpai Phase 2 project that will add up to 320MW of power to the national grid and progress with other power plant projects across the country including those along the AKK pipeline route.

”The Gwagwalada IPP is among the NNPC flagship power project along the AKK corridor. This is part of the 3600MW cumulative power capacity which includes Kaduna IPP(900MW) and Kano(1350MW) .

“The project will be delivered in collaboration with GE as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and CMEC as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor.

“Like the recently commissioned 50MW Maiduguri Emergency Power plant (MEPP), NNPC will continue to replicate similar viable business opportunities across the Nation to ensure energy affordability.”