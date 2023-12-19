Tinubu inaugurates NNPC Ltd Board, warns against nonperformance

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd to immediately get to work, warning that nonperformance would not be tolerated. While inaugurating the Board at the State House, yesterday, Tinubu also warned that conduct suggesting a sense of entitlement would not be tolerated, and that the Board could be dissolved without prior notice to members over non-performance. According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu said: “The challenge is corporate governance. Yes, we will improve the security situation. We are working very hard. Sincerely, the Chief Executive Officer, Kyari, is doing very well, and doing all that I know. “But you could be suddenly dissolved if there is no sustained excellence in peformance. It is my honour to inaugurate this Board, which has people of great integrity.

I am honoured that we are doing this. I recognise all of you.” The President said corporate social responsibility for the Niger Delta must be taken seriously, considering the devastating effects of oil exploration and exploitation on the environment. “Niger Delta must be seen as the goose that lays the golden egg, and we must treat that region with the deserved respect and care. It is not asking for too much to ensure quality and constant water supply, schools, medical facilities, and roads. “It is not about us. It is about the well-being of the entire country and the lifeblood of the nation. We should care more about the environment. We will do more for security to minimise stealing and vandalisation,” he stated. The President directed that more attention should be given to gas as Nigeria transitions to cleaner energy, adding: “We need to show that we are committed to the welfare of our country.

“Take a look at the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and know what the pitfalls are. The cabinet members and board should decide what we can do differently for production increase, profitability, and governance. It is in your hands. I will work with you.” In his remarks, the Chairman of the Board, Chief Pius Akinyelure, commended the President for the removal of petrol subsidy, noting that the nation would have drowned in debt, but for his decisiveness. Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Chairman of the Board said they would be working to deliver two million barrels of crude per day in 2024.