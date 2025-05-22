Tinubu Inaugurates New NNPCL Board

Share

President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), appointing Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday at the President’s office in the State House, Abuja, shortly before he proceeded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit at the Banquet Hall.

The 11-member board comprises a strategic blend of industry professionals and regional representatives from across the country’s geopolitical zones.

Key appointees include Adedapo Segun; Bello Rabiu (North West); Yusuf Usman (North East); and Babs Omotowa, former Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), representing the North Central.

Others are Austin Avuru (Non-Executive Director for the South-South); David Ige (South-West); and Henry Obih (South-East).

Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, will serve on the board as the ministry’s representative, while Aminu Said Ahmed will represent the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Present at the inauguration were top government officials, including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

All appointments took effect from April 2, 2025.

