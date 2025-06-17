Tinubu Inaugurates Mabushi Bus Terminal

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Mabushi Bus Terminal in Abuja, describing it as a major step toward enhancing public transportation in the Federal Capital Territory.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, the President said the terminal—equipped with state-of-the-art facilities—is part of broader efforts to bring order, safety, and efficiency to the transportation system in the FCT.

“With the completion of the Mabushi Bus Terminal and the Kugbo Terminal—which I am informed is also ready for commissioning—we are taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability, and safety to public transportation,” Tinubu said.

“As we inaugurate the Mabushi Bus Terminal, we are not just opening a building; we are opening a new chapter for public transportation in Abuja. We are reaffirming our promise to provide a city where citizens can live, work, and commute with dignity, safety, and efficiency. This is a clear demonstration that our Renewed Hope Agenda is not merely a slogan but a lived experience for our people.”

He urged residents and transport operators to fully utilize the facility, cooperate with authorities, and embrace the new era of organized and secure public transit.

Also speaking at the event, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed that the terminals—designed to operate 24 hours daily—would be managed by private sector operators for optimal efficiency.

“This terminal will not be run by the FCT Transport Secretariat. Instead, we will concession it to private operators who will ensure its smooth and effective operation,” Wike said.

He noted that the era of tolerating roadside motor parks and illegal taxi operations in the FCT is over.

“The terminal will operate round the clock, offering commuters a safe and comfortable space to wait for buses. Amenities such as food courts, restrooms, and entertainment facilities will also be available,” he added.

