Tinubu Inaugurates Law Reform Commission Leaders

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated Dakas Dakas (SAN) as Chairman of the Nigeria Law Reform Commission and Uchenna Eugene Okolocha as Commissioner of the commission.

New Telegraph reports that the inauguration ceremony took place at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

Recall that in July, the Senate confirmed the appointment of. Dakas as Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission and Dr Okolocha as Commissioner representing the South-South in the commission.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after his inauguration, Dakas reiterated the Commission’s commitment to overhauling Nigeria’s legal framework by reforming and deleting obsolete laws that no longer serve the country’s needs.

He assured Nigerians that the Commission will prioritise removing outdated legislation to ensure the legal system reflects current social, economic, and political realities.

“We will be deliberate about identifying and proposing for reform some of the very obsolete laws that we have. It will interest you to know that quite a number of our laws date back to the colonial era, and very many of them are still on the statute books. Many of them are not fit for purpose.

“Our goal is not just to amend but to actively delete laws that hinder progress and no longer align with the nation’s aspirations,” he said.