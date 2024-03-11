Tinubu inaugurates GB’s tomato processing plant

GB Foods, a leading culinary company with footprints in over 50 African and European countries, has announced a significant expansion of its investment in Nigeria, as it inaugurated a state-of-the-art integrated tomato processing plant and expanded farm facilities in Gafara, in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The farm and factory, spanning 1500 hectares of land, boasts a 620 metric tonnes per day processing plant and generates 2000 jobs, which GB Foods plans to double in the next expansion phase. When completed, the farm and processing facility will be Africa’s biggest integrated tomato project.

The landmark event witnessed a convergence of key dignitaries, including the President of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The event was also graced and declared open by the Chief Host, the Governor of Kebbi State, Mallam Nasir Idris as well as the Minister of Budget and National Planning and a former Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, along with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, and other important government officials. President Tinubu, represented by Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Senator Abubakar Kyari, lauded GB Foods’ investment, which he said affirms the confidence of foreign investors in Nigeria’s policy environment.