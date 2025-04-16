Tinubu Inaugurates Census Panel, Sets 3-Week Deadline

Share

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a high-level committee for the forthcoming national population and housing census on Wednesday.

The committee is expected to submit an interim report within three weeks.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the President emphasized that the census is crucial for national development, accurate planning, and effective decision-making in healthcare, education, security, and economic planning.

Nigeria’s last census was conducted in 2006, nearly two decades ago, recording a population of 140,431,790, with 71,345,488 males and 69,086,302 females.

Tinubu stressed the importance of a technology-driven process to ensure credible and verifiable results, noting that there must be collaboration among all relevant agencies and stakeholders.

Highlighting the critical factor of financing in the exercise, the President urged the committee members to explore both domestic and international resources.

“Work with all relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. This ministry has to take charge of this because you cannot budget if you do not know how many we are.

“We expect you to focus on the technological aspect because the census must be technology-driven. Things have changed since the last time we conducted this exercise. The enumeration has to be technology-driven with biometrics and digitalization,” he said.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, who chairs the Presidential Committee on Population and Housing Census, assured the President that the committee would deliver its report within the three-week deadline.

The Minister recalled the President’s advice to Ministers during their retreat in 2023, urging them to think creatively and work with the resources available, even under harsh economic conditions.

Bagudu noted that despite global economic challenges, Nigeria was making steady progress under President Tinubu’s leadership, citing improved foreign exchange stability and a positive growth trajectory.

He added that the committee would recommend practical solutions, including strategies for mobilizing both domestic and international resources to fund the census.

The Minister of Information, Muhammed Idris, also a committee member, emphasized that accurate data is critical for planning across all sectors, stating that a credible census is the foundation for such data.

The National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, who would also serve as the committee Secretary, said the commission had already begun preparations for the national population and housing census in collaboration with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and other relevant stakeholders.

According to him, the focus has been on identifying key requirements and laying the groundwork necessary for the President to make an informed decision on the actual conduct of the census.

Kwarra assured Nigerians that the National Population Commission remained committed to ensuring a credible, technology-driven enumeration that would support effective national planning and development.

The eight-member committee also includes the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Principal Secretary to the President, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Operations (Office of the Chief of Staff).

