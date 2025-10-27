Tinubu Inaugurates 7 New Projects At UNILORIN

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated some newly completed landmark projects at the University of Ilorin as part of activities marking the institution’s 40th convocation ceremonies.

The projects include the Faculty of Social Sciences Building, a Block of Four Lecture Halls for the Faculties of Social Sciences and Management Sciences, the Department of English Drama Studio in the Faculty of Arts, the Renovated Blocks 1–10, the Renovated Department of Geography and Environmental Management Building, the Remodeled Unilorin Innovation Hub and the Technical Entrepreneurship Centre Road.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, said the newly commissioned projects underscored the essence of a true University system dedicated to the service of humanity.

The President charged the university authorities to ensure proper maintenance and monitoring of the facilities, emphasising that his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda remains committed to advancing education and infrastructural development across Nigeria.