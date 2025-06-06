Tinubu Inaugurates $300m Afreximbank AMCE Hospital In Abuja

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned the $300 million world class health facility, the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) built by the African Import-Export Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with King’s College Hospital, London.

The hospital would specialise in comprehensive care across oncology, cardiology, and haematology, including general medical and surgical services as well as advanced diagnostic services.

President Tinubu gave assurances of giving maximum support to the operations of the hospital to enable it serve as a solution point for those seeking advanced healthcare treatment.

Represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, he noted tha the facility would serve as a solution to the growing medical tourism which has resulted in capital flight putting more stress on the limited foreign exchange.

He said: “AMCE is a promise of the continent. What we gather to witness is a statement that we are prepared to compete with the best medical facilities and services around the world. MCE could not have come at a better time.

It will, undoubtedly, benefit from the investments and reforms we have championed in the last two years, and it is also a reminder that the ultimate measure of a functional nation is the synergy between the government and private sector players to co-create solutions.

