Tinubu Inaugurates 180MW Power Plant In Rivers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday virtually from Abuja inaugurated the 180MW Afam II Power Plant located in Okoloma village, Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

The project which was conceived, managed, and delivered in 16 months, using predominantly Nigerian expertise was completed by Sahara Power Group in partnership with Crescendough Nigeria Limited.

Sahara Power Group is a subsidiary of the global energy and infrastructure conglomerate Sahara Group.

Tinubu, while inaugurating the plant said it is an important addition to the national grid and Nigeria’s efforts to improve energy access.

He stated that the plant which is now fully operational would help power homes, businesses, and industries as well as drive economic growth.

He added that the project is a key achievement emanating from the enterprising Nigerian spirit and that the successful completion of the plant reinforces Nigeria’s capacity to overcome challenges through collaboration, tenacity, and renewed hope.

The President commended the Rivers State Government for envisioning and enabling the project in pursuit of energy sustainability.

He said the 180MW addition to the national grid would drive economic development’

Tinubu said:“I equally commend the private sector partners—Sahara Power Group, First Independent Power Limited, and Crescendough Nigeria Limited—for their investments and expertise. You have transformed this great vision into reality. Nigeria salutes you.

“Let me emphasise that under my administration, achieving stable power remains an unwavering goal. We will continue to enforce policies that protect investments and prioritise ease of doing business.”

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the project is a significant milestone.

He said: “Sahara Energy’s investment in Afam II is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between public reforms and the private sector. It stands as a beacon of progress and innovation in our nation’s quest for energy security.”

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, promised that his ministry will collaborate with the power ministry to address gas supply challenges in order to boost power sustainability in Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, said the Afam II project would catalyse productivity in Nigeria by driving job creation, industrial growth, and sustainable development.

Adesina said: “This milestone for us is more than the 180MW of additional power. We are celebrating impact, transformed lives, and the privilege we have as an organisation to bring energy to life responsibly.

“Nothing gives Sahara Group more satisfaction than leading efforts geared towards uninterrupted and reliable power supply through long-term strategic investments, operational excellence, and collaboration with like-minded stakeholders.”

