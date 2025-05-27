Tinubu, In Some Areas, Faithful To What He Promised –Farounbi

Share

Elder statesman and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to adopt a more peoplecentered approach in the second half of his administration.

While evaluating Tinubu’s two years in office, during an interview on ‘Frontline:, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, on Monday, monitored by New Telegraph, Farounbi stressed that the President should govern on behalf of Nigerians, not rule over them.

He noted that many citizens are grappling with severe economic hardship, while urging the President to move beyond promises and ensure that government policies reflect empathy and directly address the daily struggles of ordi nary Nigerians.

Farounbi said: “There are three things he said in that inaugural speech that he has faithfully achieved; the first one, that he was going to remove fuel subsidy and he has achieved that; the second was that he was going to unify the official and the black foreign exchange rates and he has done that.”

Share