November 23, 2025
Tinubu In Extended Security Meeting With Service Chiefs At Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently in an extended security meeting with the Service Chiefs and heads of other security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance are the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), among other top security officials.

The meeting comes on the heels of the recent kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states, incidents that have heightened nationwide concerns over insecurity.

On Sunday, President Tinubu announced the rescue of 38 Christian worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, as well as the recovery of 51 of the missing students kidnapped in Niger State.

