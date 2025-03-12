President Bola Tinubu is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, his Deputy, Mojisola Meranda and other lawmakers from the state
New Telegraph reports that some lawmakers arrived on a Coaster bus a few minutes past 2:00 pm (local time) on Wednesday, March 12, 2024.
A few minutes after their arrival, the security officials ushered them into the President’s office complex.
While the deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda, arrived with her colleagues, Mr Obasa arrived separately at about 3:00 pm
