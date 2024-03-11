Tinubu Implementing N28.7trn 2024 Budget As Passed by Nass, Presidency Clarifies

The Presidency has clarified that President Bola Tinubu is implementing no other budget than the N28.7 trillion passed by the National Assembly which he signed into law. Responding to an allegation by Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) that the National Assembly passed a N25 trillion budget only for the President to be implementing a N28 trillion appropriation, accusing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of padding it with N3 trillion. Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a release yesterday described the claims as false and baseless. Onanuga also debunked the claims that the budget as passed and implemented was against the northern region. Onanuga wrote: “Acting under the banner of Northern Senators’ Forum, Senator Ningi falsely claimed in an interview he granted BBC Hausa Service that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as 2024 budget and not the N28.7 trillion that is being implemented by the Federal Government. “To begin with, President Tinubu on November 29, 2023 presented a budget of N27.5 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly made up of N9.92 trillion recurrent expenditure; Debt Service N8.25 trillion and Capital Expenditure N8.7 trillion. “This was widely reported. He did not present a budget of N25 Trillion. “We don’t expect a ranking senator not to pay due attention to details before making wild claims. “It is also important to let Nigerians know that the budget that President Tinubu signed into law on January 1, as passed by the National Assembly was N28.7 trillion. “The National Assembly, in its wisdom, increased the amount proposed by the Executive by N1.2 trillion. “In the spirit of democracy, which allows give and take, President Tinubu didn’t withhold his assent to the Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly. We want to stress that if the budget figure was increased and made to be different from what the executive proposed, it was the National Assembly that jacked it up in exercise of its power of appropriation. “On the uncharitable claim that the 2024 budget was antiNorth, we found such position as canvassed by Senator Ningi as too far-fetched and unbecoming of a leader of his status. “In terms of funding, distribution of capital and priority projects, the 2024 Appropriation Act was not skewed against any section of the country. “The North as an integral part of the country is well covered in all areas – from security to agriculture, healthcare to education – and other important infrastructure, such as roads, rail, dams, power and irrigation projects to support all-year-round agriculture.”

