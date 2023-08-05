Tinubu: I’ll Remove Obstacles In Power Sector

…Mandates Nnpcl To Deliver G/Lada Thermal Plant Within 3 Years

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to remove all obstacles against stable electricity supply in the country. The President made this vow yesterday at the ground breaking of the Gwagwalada 350mw of Independent Thermal Power Plant (Phase 1) where he urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NN- PCL) and its partners to ensure the delivery of the project within the stipulated three years.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said his administration would bring solutions to the multifarious challenges across the electric power sector value chain which will significantly relieve longstanding problems of suppressed demand and improve the steadiness of peak supply for Nigerians He equally affirmed that improved energy generation and distribution was an imperative for accelerated national growth.

“Although the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is currently characterized by huge supply-gap deficits owing to dilapidated power infrastructure and poor distributions net- works, amongst others, this administration is poised to address every power value chain challenge that will significantly relieve the suppressed demand, enhance generation, and improve national peak growth & sustainability far above the hitherto abysmal and unacceptable 5,300MW for over 200 million Nigerians,” the President declared. Tinubu noted that a swift improvement in the stability and quantum of energy supply would enhance national economic development, which remained a cardinal priority of his administration.

“During my electioneering campaign, I made a commitment to Nigerians on providing stable electricity. This is to be achieved by ensuring that we use all available energy sources to boost power generation beyond the current installed capacity of 12,000 megawatts, strengthening the integrity of our transmission infrastructure and ensuring that all distribution bottlenecks are removed.

We can not form the productive and industrialised economy we need in order to conclusively tackle poverty, and create thousands of high paying manufacturing jobs for our teeming young people, whose creativity and talent we must harness for national development, without reliable electricity,” the president stated. He affirmed that adequate energy, broadly, and electricity, specifically, was to be treated as the topmost national economic imperative, if Nigeria must develop and maximise her human and natural resources, stating that “to accelerate our economic growth, we must work hard to remove every obstacle that has slowed down our progress.

I have often said that electricity is the greatest human invention of the last 1,000 years. “We cannot advance and join the rest of the developed world if we remain stuck with our current electricity supply situation and unable to supply the energy our country requires to power a doubling of the size of our Gross Domestic Product within the next decade.” The President expressed his excitement that the landmark project was commencing at the onset of his administration.

“The groundbreaking for the Gwagwalada thermal power plant (Phase 1) is highly significant to the nation, as it marks the first bold step and the beginning of the administration’s concerted efforts to entrench a strong and virile energy foundation for uninterrupted power supply to boost the economy and accelerate industrial growth.

The Gwagwalada 350MW (Phase 1) project is part of an incremental 3,600MW cumulative power project that is based on market-driven designs along the Abuja, Kaduna and Kano (AKK) gas pipeline corridors, which will further underpin the proj- ect’s economic viability while generating multiple foreign direct investments (FDIs) for the nation,” he added.

The President promised to harness the nation’s gas resources, assuring that “this administration will latch onto the global declaration of gas as a ‘transition fuel’ and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to enhance investments in the oil and gas sector to fully harness the more than 200 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of proven gas reserves which are expected to deepen domestic gas utilization through improved power generation, establishment of gas-based industries, petrochemical firms, as well as liquified/ compressed natural gas (auto-gas) development to catalyze sustainable economic development while creating millions of jobs for the teeming Nigerian populace.”