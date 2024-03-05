Tinubu: I’ll Issue Executive Order For Nat’l Police, Veterans’ Day Celebration

…pledges review of retired officers’ severance package

President Bola Tinubu has hinted at plans to issue an executive order declaring March 5, or April 1 as National Police and Veterans’ Day in the country.

The President further pledged to ensure the review of pension as well as other severance packages of retired police officers, with a view to enhancing their socio-economic well-being.

Tinubu made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja, at the launch of the Police Veterans’ Foundation by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The President, who was represented by the Minister of State (Police Affairs), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, lauded the sacrifices made by both retired and senior officers, saying the need to celebrate the gallantry has become compelling.

He said: “As the President of our dear country, I will not only give my full support to the Veterans Foundation but will also ensure that such areas like improving the pension and severance package of retired Police Officers are immediately reviewed to reflect the enormity of their contributions and commitment to our country.

“Also, administrative processes towards issuance of an Executive Order will be immediately initiated to set aside a day, perhaps, 5th March (being today, the launch of the Veterans’ Foundation) or 1st April (being the date that the hitherto existing police forces of Northern and Southern provinces were amalgamated to form a unified Nigeria Police Force), as National Police and Veterans’ Day in Nigeria.

“On this day, the nation will honour the epic heroism, patriotism, love of country, selfless efforts and sacrifices of our Police Officers (both serving and retired), for the common good of Nigerians.

“Furthermore, it will also serve to immortalise in our consciousness the habit of thought and of action to labour steadily and to commit selflessly with courage and hard work beyond personal enhancement and self-interest, for our collective peace and security of our nation.

“It will also reiterate the third and fourth lines of the first stanza of our National Anthem, that ‘’the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain”, as it will entrench and reflect a tradition of gratitude for honouring our police retirees, and as well serving as an infectious encouragement and assurance to the serving members of the Force that their efforts and hard work do not go unchronicled and unrecognised.

“To complement these initiatives, I have been assured that the Force leadership is also pursuing a set of actions to prepare officers for a better life in retirement. These actions encompass healthcare provisions, financial planning support, and specialized training to equip officers with skills that transcend their active service, thereby fostering a smoother transition to retirement.

“This multifaceted approach underscores our commitment to not only recognise but also to actively contribute to their sustained well-being throughout their entire career and beyond.8.

“I will, however, not conclude this address without charging the good people of Nigeria not to lose faith in Government over the hard times we currently face. I do know there is an insecurity challenge in the country.

“I am not unmindful of the fact that prices of food and other commodities are going high. I am not disconcerted, neither have I reneged and will not renege on my promise to Nigerians during the electioneering campaigns of renewing their hopes in Nigeria.

“Concrete efforts and measures are already underway to tackle and contain threats and issues of insecurity in Nigeria. Also, strategies have been employed and activated towards stabilising the economy and ensuring there is food security in the country. I, therefore, exhort all to be patient with us.

“I can assure Nigerians that there remains a whole spectrum of appropriate responses; from reaction, rebuilding, robust engagement to other interventions as circumstances might demand, all aimed at making Nigeria great again.”