Tinubu: I Ran For President To Address Deficit In Mgt, Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has said that he ran for the office of the President in order to address the manifest management and leadership deficits in the country. The Nigerian leader said this yesterday while addressing Nigerians in New Delhi, India’ ahead of the G-20 Leaders Summit scheduled to hold tomorrow and Sunday.

Tinubu called on Nigerians to harness the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens, emphasizing that our diversity must be leveraged to drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress.

He said he ran for the highest office in the country because of the fact that, despite the great human and natural resource wealth of the nation, the leadership and public sector management deficit in the country held Nigeria back from manifest destiny. “We are not poor in knowledge.

We are not poor in human resources. We are only poor in management and leadership, and that is why I ran for president, to help all of us mould the soul of our country in the right direction,” the President said.

Reflecting on the trajectory of his life, which prepared him for leadership, the President told the gathering, including Nigerian students studying in India, that with dedication, honesty, determination, and a change of mindset, they could reach for the top in their respective careers.

“Good education brought me here and I am happy to stand before you here as the President of Nigeria. I started small. I was a security guard. I was a tutor in school. I was a brilliant student. I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world, because of my education,” the President recollected.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, while addressing the students, explained that Tinubu’s foreign policy thrust included four Ds, with one of them being Diaspora, which focuses on improving the quality of services that Nigerians in the Diaspora receive at Nigerian Missions abroad.